Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.22. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

