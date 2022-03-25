Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of ENZ opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 million, a PE ratio of 298.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
