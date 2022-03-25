Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 million, a PE ratio of 298.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

