EOS (EOS) Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $502.79 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00005634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,050,429,926 coins and its circulating supply is 985,206,221 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.