Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given New 280.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from 270.00 to 280.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.97.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

