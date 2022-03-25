Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paycor HCM Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Paycor HCM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 20th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,149,000 after purchasing an additional 506,378 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

