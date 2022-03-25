Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.43.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $72.69 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 101.40%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

