Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 360 to GBX 370. The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essentra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

