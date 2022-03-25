Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) PT Raised to €113.50 at Berenberg Bank

Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank to €113.50 ($124.73) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS EUZOF opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. Eurazeo has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $92.43.
Eurazeo Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eurazeo (EUZOF)
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.