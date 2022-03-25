Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) PT Raised to €113.50 at Berenberg Bank

Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank to €113.50 ($124.73) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EUZOF opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. Eurazeo has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $92.43.

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

