Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Shares of EURN stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.19. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

