Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAXGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVAX opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAXGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

