Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $220.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

