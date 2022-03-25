EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 4,108.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVTC stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,782,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,592 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

