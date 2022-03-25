Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €22.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €22.80 ($25.05) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.72 ($35.96).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €25.39 ($27.90) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($36.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €27.45 and its 200 day moving average is €27.74.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

