Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Raymond James reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $77,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $107,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.78. 35,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

