Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after acquiring an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after acquiring an additional 604,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,649 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 597,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 347,598 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.16. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $77,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

