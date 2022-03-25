Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Exagen in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XGN. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Exagen stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.72. Exagen has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Exagen by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after buying an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Exagen by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 43,784 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exagen by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 221,095 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

