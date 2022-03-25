Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $103.87 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.10.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.