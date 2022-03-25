Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Announces Earnings Results

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of EXAI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.46. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Exscientia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
