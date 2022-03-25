Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lowered by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,539,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $359.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.