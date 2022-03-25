Faceter (FACE) Achieves Market Cap of $599,778.66

Faceter (FACE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $599,778.66 and $27,293.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00035311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00112314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.