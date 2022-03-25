Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 320 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,010,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,223,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

