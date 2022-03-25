Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 35 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,230. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.49 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $207.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

