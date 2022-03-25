Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after acquiring an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after acquiring an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,763,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

