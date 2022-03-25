Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.57 or 0.07094265 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,166.62 or 0.99578232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00044200 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.