Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 246.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Femasys has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its holdings in Femasys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

