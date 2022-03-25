Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 101.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCE. StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

