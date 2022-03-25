Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $559.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $583.07 and a 200 day moving average of $652.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $545.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

