Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,419,000 after buying an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,529,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129,870 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,226,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $39.84 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

