Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

NYSE NSP opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.