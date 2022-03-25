Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $162.12 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

