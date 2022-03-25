Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,746 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,929.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SID opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2433 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SID. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

