Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

