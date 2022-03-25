Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 9,545 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 874.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 133,055 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,818,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,636,000 after acquiring an additional 714,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.23, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

