Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 735 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Unum Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 65.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE UNM opened at $31.25 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.