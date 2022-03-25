Filecoin (FIL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $308.96 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Filecoin has a market cap of $3.40 billion and $308.96 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.73 or 0.00042409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.52 or 0.06982434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,136.18 or 0.99911288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00042411 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 181,497,309 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

