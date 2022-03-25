First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

First Advantage stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. 568,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,175. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Advantage by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Advantage by 62.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Advantage by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

