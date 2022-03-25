First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
First Advantage stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. 568,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,175. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.
About First Advantage (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
