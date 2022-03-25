First Command Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Command Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,807,000 after buying an additional 125,073 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.61 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

