First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after acquiring an additional 662,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

