First Command Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Command Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after acquiring an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 190,635 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

NYSE:ROK opened at $275.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

