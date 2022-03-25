First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $926,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,612. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $231.35 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.