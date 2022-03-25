First National Bank Sioux Falls Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,274 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $127.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,178. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.82.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,317,723 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

