First National Bank Sioux Falls Takes $474,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $206,237,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV traded up $3.53 on Friday, reaching $187.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,538. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.78.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

