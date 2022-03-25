First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 30th (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 30th. First Watch Restaurant Group had issued 9,459,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $170,262,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

FWRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,732,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

