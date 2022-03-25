First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Announces Earnings Results

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Watch Restaurant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.81. 152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,393. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FWRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

