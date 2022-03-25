FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $50.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.13.

NYSE FE opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $253,315,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,144,000 after purchasing an additional 626,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

