FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.41

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 25148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

