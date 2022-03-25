FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ASET)

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.92% of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

