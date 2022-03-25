Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,883. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flowserve by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,559,000 after acquiring an additional 99,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 59,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.