FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) to report sales of $194.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $195.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $186.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $817.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FORM shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 684,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FormFactor by 1,360.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 592,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after buying an additional 436,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $43.43 on Friday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.38.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.