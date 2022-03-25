Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.54 Million

Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will announce $883.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $877.80 million and the highest is $895.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $710.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.32.

FTNT opened at $335.71 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.26.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 105.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $442,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

